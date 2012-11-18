Gweno

Rennes Metro Ligne B iOS Icon

Gweno
Gweno
  • Save
Rennes Metro Ligne B iOS Icon rennes metro ios icon transport brittany bretagne gwenole iphone ligne b ipad cityval siemens
Download color palette

iOS icon for Rennes Metro (ligne b). Opening in 2018 (under construction). Designed with images of CityVal prototypes only.

Gweno
Gweno

More by Gweno

View profile
    • Like