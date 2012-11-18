2 Dribbble Invite Giveaway

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello
I have 2 Dribbble Invites to giveaway to some prospects. Here are the rules:
- Send me an email to edwinjdelgado@gmail.com
- Write brief description on who you are and why you want to be on Dribbble.
- Send me a link to your portfolio and your prospect link.
- Follow me here so I can find you easier, or for if I have more invites in the future. You can unfollow if you wish afterwards as this is to find talent, not to grow any numbers :)
I will announce the winners here and on my Twitter https://twitter.com/Kayrel