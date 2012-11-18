2 Dribbble Invite Giveaway

Hello

I have 2 Dribbble Invites to giveaway to some prospects. Here are the rules:

- Send me an email to edwinjdelgado@gmail.com

- Write brief description on who you are and why you want to be on Dribbble.

- Send me a link to your portfolio and your prospect link.

- Follow me here so I can find you easier, or for if I have more invites in the future. You can unfollow if you wish afterwards as this is to find talent, not to grow any numbers :)

I will announce the winners here and on my Twitter https://twitter.com/Kayrel