Tom Ovens

Legend Lives On

Tom Ovens
Tom Ovens
  • Save
Legend Lives On porsche ferdinand alexander porsche 911 turbo cars vehicles automobiles illustration drawing line drawing history death tribute legacy life speed design icon heritage vintage retro oldskool classic texture shading
Download color palette

A tribute to the late Porsche 911 designer Ferdinand Alexander Porsche see the complete project here: http://www.behance.net/gallery/Made-in-the-Now-T-Shirt-Design/3607245

Tom Ovens
Tom Ovens

More by Tom Ovens

View profile
    • Like