David Stinnette

KidAdmit Calendar

David Stinnette
David Stinnette
  • Save
KidAdmit Calendar calendar filter menu drop down ipad school admissions
Download color palette

Preview of the KidAdmit calendar.
www.twitter.com/davestinnette

View all tags
Posted on Nov 18, 2012
David Stinnette
David Stinnette
Head of Design @Front -- we're hiring!

More by David Stinnette

View profile
    • Like