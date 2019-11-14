Retail & Restaurant POS System

Trending designs to inspire you
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Here’s our attempt to visualize the best POS system ever. By saying ‘the best ever’ we mean a solution that helps small businesses focus on going forward by automating time-consuming tasks. Billing, inventory, and stats monitoring.
A few details:
📈 Understanding how customers buy — this should be a top priority. To help small businesses identify worst-selling items and plan discounts, we added Trends (sales performance charts) to the Order Detail page.
⚫️ For this work, we’ve decided to pick a dark background. Why? Because it’s so vibrant and makes all graphic elements stand out: menu items, charts and order details.
Created by Ilya Utkin
