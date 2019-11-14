Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Retail & Restaurant POS System

Retail & Restaurant POS System payment details receipt checkout orders point of sale pos ipad tablet concept product purrweb app ux ui figma design
Here’s our attempt to visualize the best POS system ever. By saying ‘the best ever’ we mean a solution that helps small businesses focus on going forward by automating time-consuming tasks. Billing, inventory, and stats monitoring.

A few details:

📈 Understanding how customers buy — this should be a top priority. To help small businesses identify worst-selling items and plan discounts, we added Trends (sales performance charts) to the Order Detail page.

⚫️ For this work, we’ve decided to pick a dark background. Why? Because it’s so vibrant and makes all graphic elements stand out: menu items, charts and order details.

Let us know your thoughts!

Created by Ilya Utkin

