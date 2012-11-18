Item Detail Screen

For version 1.2 of GiftBox, I'm taking advantage of having learned a few things on some other as-yet-unreleased iOS projects to make the item detail/edit view *much* simpler. The two text areas auto-expand to fit their contents, and the whole thing is a single scrolling context.

Whereas in version 1.1 the toolbars were just standard UIKit widgets with a tint color, I'm also taking advantage of iOS 5.0+'s new API for setting toolbar and navbar background images to make those elements pretty. The top nav bar has a subtle noise texture and radial highlight.

The icons (both in the back button and in the rows) are SS Pika by Dutch Icon and Symbolset. Type is the iOS system font (Helvetica).