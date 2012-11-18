Item Detail Screen

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For version 1.2 of GiftBox, I'm taking advantage of having learned a few things on some other as-yet-unreleased iOS projects to make the item detail/edit view *much* simpler. The two text areas auto-expand to fit their contents, and the whole thing is a single scrolling context.
Whereas in version 1.1 the toolbars were just standard UIKit widgets with a tint color, I'm also taking advantage of iOS 5.0+'s new API for setting toolbar and navbar background images to make those elements pretty. The top nav bar has a subtle noise texture and radial highlight.
The icons (both in the back button and in the rows) are SS Pika by Dutch Icon and Symbolset. Type is the iOS system font (Helvetica).