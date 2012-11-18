🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
A little sneak peek of my new WordPress theme which will be available on Inspect Element in the not too distant future.
It's by far the best theme I've ever created. I've learnt a lot from my first two themes and I've spent more time crafting this one than both of the them put together. The focus is on a unique and visual design, best suited to a photo blog but great for all other creative work too.
It's been a long time since I released a WordPress theme. That pesky thing called life got in the way for about the last 7 months, so I'm really excited to be on the verge of releasing Onward. Stay tuned to Inspect Element for a bigger preview tomorrow.