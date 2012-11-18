Julien NICOLAS

Tasco

Julien NICOLAS
Julien NICOLAS
  • Save
Tasco logotype logo branding type logo design
Download color palette

(WIP) First proposal for Tasco's logo, a french rapper friend of mine. Someone told me he was reading "Tash" but I like the way those 3 characters are linked. I'm about to continue the research anyway.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 18, 2012
Julien NICOLAS
Julien NICOLAS

More by Julien NICOLAS

View profile
    • Like