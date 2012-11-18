Fraser Deans

Fraser Deans
Fraser Deans
gridder chrome extension ui grid grid system
I've been working on a new Chrome extension today. There aren't that many good tools out there for designing in the browser and I think we're lacking a decent grid tool. I've just released Gridder which I hope will fill that void.

Gridder is a tool that overlays a customisable grid on your webpage.

Get it here ~> https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/gridder/foideclbibolefjdjheicplkcabhafoe

Any feedback you have on this would be greatly appreciated.

Posted on Nov 18, 2012
Fraser Deans
Fraser Deans

