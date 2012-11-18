🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
I've been working on a new Chrome extension today. There aren't that many good tools out there for designing in the browser and I think we're lacking a decent grid tool. I've just released Gridder which I hope will fill that void.
Gridder is a tool that overlays a customisable grid on your webpage.
Get it here ~> https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/gridder/foideclbibolefjdjheicplkcabhafoe
Any feedback you have on this would be greatly appreciated.