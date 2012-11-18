Ian Bridgeman

HESELTINE

Ian Bridgeman
Ian Bridgeman
  • Save
HESELTINE heseltine movie
Download color palette

I promised Duncan I'd upload something stupid as my first shot, so here it is. Here's a frame from the high-octane new movie HESELTINE, featuring former Deputy Prime Minister Michael Heseltine in his first action role.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 18, 2012
Ian Bridgeman
Ian Bridgeman

More by Ian Bridgeman

View profile
    • Like