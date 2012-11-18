Dave Bowker

Dave Bowker Website Footer

Dave Bowker
Dave Bowker
  • Save
Dave Bowker Website Footer davebowker bowker website footer dataviz layout
Download color palette

Footer for my website visualises the content on it. More work to yet be uploaded, but the site is live at http://davebowker.com

View all tags
Posted on Nov 18, 2012
Dave Bowker
Dave Bowker

More by Dave Bowker

View profile
    • Like