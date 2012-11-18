Ollie Barker

University App Project

Ollie Barker
Ollie Barker
  • Save
University App Project university app drinking socialise social deals spotlight
Download color palette

The start of an app design I've started for a University project.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 18, 2012
Ollie Barker
Ollie Barker
I focus on designing thoughtful & intuitive and interfaces.

More by Ollie Barker

View profile
    • Like