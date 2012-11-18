iDemonix

Reddict - First Draft #2

iDemonix
iDemonix
  • Save
Reddict - First Draft #2 mac software dropdown reddit box
Download color palette

I'm worried it looks a bit plain, this is the first thing I've designed in a good 6 months!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 18, 2012
iDemonix
iDemonix

More by iDemonix

View profile
    • Like