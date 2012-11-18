Christian Knutsson

LH Line 2 Light is done!

LH Line 2 Light is done!
LH Line2 Light + Light Italic is now available for free download over here: http://www.lufthamn.com/. Working on the regular and bold.

Posted on Nov 18, 2012
