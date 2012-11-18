Martin Blanquer

Toggle ON/OFF

Martin Blanquer
Martin Blanquer
  • Save
Toggle ON/OFF toggle onoff metal button on off
Download color palette

This is my first shot on Dribbble. Really simple Toggle but... It's just the beginning. :)

View all tags
Posted on Nov 18, 2012
Martin Blanquer
Martin Blanquer

More by Martin Blanquer

View profile
    • Like