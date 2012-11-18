Matt Gentile

Stats UI (fixed)

Here is a small part of the back end for the personal blog PSD theme I've been designing. I'll be releasing this next week, I've been backed up a lot because of the hurricane.

I uploaded this yesterday, wasn't happy with a few things so I fixed it.

