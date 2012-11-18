Reddict - First Draft

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
So, I moved 100 miles south to a new job and couldn't get the internet installed in my flat for almost 2 months, not that I had time anyway thanks to my new job and sorting out the new flat!
This weekend marks the first weekend I've had time to sit at my iMac and just play. The first website I went to when I got the internet setup was Reddit, so decided I should toy with the idea of a Reddit update app for when you get an 'orangered'.
I hate all my designs and I haven't designed a lot, so I've decided to throw myself in to the deep end and try design a project, slice it up, code it, test it and release it! Start-to-finish! If I dribbble my progress then I'll feel like a failure if it doesn't happen, so this is my motivation!
Critique welcome!