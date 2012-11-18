Android music player

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey, dribbble!
I am happy to share with you my recent works on our best ever music aggregator Boomfox! Each UI pixel keeps up native android flat style, which is quite new for me, so I would greatly appreciate your feedback :)
Wait! We are looking for some cool guys, who are ready to spend nights and days making pixel-perfect amazing UI graphics. If you feel like that, drop me a mail.
P.S. By the way, iPhone version is on its way, so stay tuned!