Android music player

Hey, dribbble!

I am happy to share with you my recent works on our best ever music aggregator Boomfox! Each UI pixel keeps up native android flat style, which is quite new for me, so I would greatly appreciate your feedback :)

Wait! We are looking for some cool guys, who are ready to spend nights and days making pixel-perfect amazing UI graphics. If you feel like that, drop me a mail.

P.S. By the way, iPhone version is on its way, so stay tuned!