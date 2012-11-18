From a photo shoot of an insurance app

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
This is a homepage of an iOS app I've designed for Washington Surplus Lines Association. It's an executive level Surplus Insurance tool that allows company and policy tracking.
This photo is from yesterday's photo shoot of "in-context" shots. There are more, but I will save those for my website's launch.
Hope you enjoy the teaser!