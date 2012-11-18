Vitaliy Gnezdilov

From a photo shoot of an insurance app

Vitaliy Gnezdilov
Vitaliy Gnezdilov
  • Save
From a photo shoot of an insurance app ios app icons buttons context photo
Download color palette

This is a homepage of an iOS app I've designed for Washington Surplus Lines Association. It's an executive level Surplus Insurance tool that allows company and policy tracking.

This photo is from yesterday's photo shoot of "in-context" shots. There are more, but I will save those for my website's launch.

Hope you enjoy the teaser!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 18, 2012
Vitaliy Gnezdilov
Vitaliy Gnezdilov

More by Vitaliy Gnezdilov

View profile
    • Like