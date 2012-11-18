Felix Droll

drppd

Felix Droll
Felix Droll
  • Save
drppd logo identity brand drop
Download color palette

i am trying to create a new logo/name/brand whatever. i am not that logo expert...but i kinda like that :) what do you think about this?

View all tags
Posted on Nov 18, 2012
Felix Droll
Felix Droll

More by Felix Droll

View profile
    • Like