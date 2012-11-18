Dear Evernote

Hi Dribbblers,

I use Evernote every day for a few weeks now. On iPhone, iPad and of course Mac. I have the fear of forgetting something thus I note everything. An idea, a concept or a little sentence in my head. Everything.

Their 5th version for Mac is really neater, more beautiful and mostly [random superlatives that dribbble people are used to say], etc. But I'm bored of always having to open the app to write a simple idea of a line.

That's the reason of this shot.

I looked for this feature and didn't find anything. Maybe it already exists, maybe not. Anyway, I'd like to see this feature on my mac.