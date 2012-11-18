Christine Wilde

Lego Bricks

Christine Wilde
Christine Wilde
Hire Me
  • Save
Lego Bricks lego bricks cinema 4d 3d red blue
Download color palette

This is the start of a collection of Lego bricks I'll be modelling.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 18, 2012
Christine Wilde
Christine Wilde
I draw pretty things.
Hire Me

More by Christine Wilde

View profile
    • Like