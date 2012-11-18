Mikha Makhoul

Movie Addict iphone app movie addict ios design app design ui ux photoshop sign up splash screen registration design iphone render
working on an iPhone app for Grand Cinemas, largest movie theatre in the middle east. Movie Addict, an app for christmas that let users challenge to be the most movie lover & enter a draw to win Nissan Micra

created by Novium Collective

