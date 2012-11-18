Polina Raevskaya

Button Dance

Polina Raevskaya
Polina Raevskaya
  • Save
Button Dance button gif skeu realistic light glow
Download color palette

Playing with some realistic designs. (Practising for a DJ iPad app I am working on with Jason Rados)

View all tags
Posted on Nov 18, 2012
Polina Raevskaya
Polina Raevskaya

More by Polina Raevskaya

View profile
    • Like