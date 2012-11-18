David van Ballegooijen

Macbook Air Pro Imagined. Made of Vectors & Layer Styles.

Macbook Air Pro Imagined. Made of Vectors & Layer Styles. macbook vector layerstyles apple
I've detailed the photoshopped MacBook Air Retina I did earlier this year.. Apart from 1 noise texture + wallpaper, it's 100% Vector & Layer effects.

The full size version can be found here on both both a light and a dark backdrop:
http://dl.dropbox.com/u/519905/MBP2012UPDATE.jpg

Rebound of
Vector Macbook made in photoshop & layer styles
Posted on Nov 18, 2012
