Karolis Strautniekas

a thriiiillerr

Karolis Strautniekas
Karolis Strautniekas
  • Save
a thriiiillerr illustration drawing thriller gun paper newspaper branch detective crime scene light texture novel
Download color palette

a new thing (maybe a graphic novel) that I'm working on.

Karolis Strautniekas
Karolis Strautniekas

More by Karolis Strautniekas

View profile
    • Like