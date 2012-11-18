Kelly Dyson

Sticks & Stones

Sticks & Stones illustration progress
I have an illustration commission for New Scientist magazine to complete over this weekend. I usually draw using my Cintiq, but I'm selling it so I've been doing this using my Intuos 3, which is a LOT harder and takes a LOT longer! But, I guess at least it means there is still life after Cintiq.

Posted on Nov 18, 2012
