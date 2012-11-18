Icons For Web And Mobile

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
In this tutorial we will learn how to automate repetitive actions with the help of the Action feature in Illustrator. We will also find out how to test and edit the created action. http://vectorboom.com/load/tips/basix/outline_icon_with_actions/15-1-0-295
Also you can download the icon set here http://vectorboom.com/load/freebies/freevectors/free_outline_icons/21-1-0-293