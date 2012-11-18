Iaroslav Lazunov

Icons For Web And Mobile

Iaroslav Lazunov
Iaroslav Lazunov
  • Save
Icons For Web And Mobile illustrator tutorial web mobile icon action in illustrator
Download color palette

In this tutorial we will learn how to automate repetitive actions with the help of the Action feature in Illustrator. We will also find out how to test and edit the created action. http://vectorboom.com/load/tips/basix/outline_icon_with_actions/15-1-0-295
Also you can download the icon set here http://vectorboom.com/load/freebies/freevectors/free_outline_icons/21-1-0-293

View all tags
Posted on Nov 18, 2012
Iaroslav Lazunov
Iaroslav Lazunov

More by Iaroslav Lazunov

View profile
    • Like