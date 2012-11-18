En Masse Profile

We often find inspiration and moments of creative insight seemingly at random so what if we could record these moments and over time, get a clearer view of where our unique experiences and insights take place in urban environments? The En Masse project – a name which describes the role of connected people in the flow of information – serves to help us better understand urban space based on the experiences, and transformations of everyday people.

This section serves as the collection point for the user activity within the app. 'Story' cards are bundled here, as well as history and the 'Sparks' that have been posted.

Part of my honours design project at Massey University.