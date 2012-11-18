En Masse Profile

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We often find inspiration and moments of creative insight seemingly at random so what if we could record these moments and over time, get a clearer view of where our unique experiences and insights take place in urban environments? The En Masse project – a name which describes the role of connected people in the flow of information – serves to help us better understand urban space based on the experiences, and transformations of everyday people.
—
This section serves as the collection point for the user activity within the app. 'Story' cards are bundled here, as well as history and the 'Sparks' that have been posted.
—
Part of my honours design project at Massey University.