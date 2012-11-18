Dario Calonaci

Esqua grid

Dario Calonaci
Dario Calonaci
  • Save
Esqua grid naming logo logotype typography grid construction custom type typo circle guide guideline guidelines mark
Download color palette

Naming and custom logotype for a secret project

Dario Calonaci
Dario Calonaci

More by Dario Calonaci

View profile
    • Like