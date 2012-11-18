Javier Lopez

Stepback 1

Javier Lopez
Javier Lopez
  • Save
Stepback 1 poster web
Download color palette

My take on what an online poster could be. Works better if you go to http://javierdesigns.info/leak/

View all tags
Posted on Nov 18, 2012
Javier Lopez
Javier Lopez

More by Javier Lopez

View profile
    • Like