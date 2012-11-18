Warwick Kay

Scrip - Startup Weekend Brisbane

Scrip - Startup Weekend Brisbane
I've been attending Startup Weekend Brisbane & this is the project we've created in the last 48 hours.

http://www.scrip.com.au

Check it out and sign up! More sign ups we get the better

Posted on Nov 18, 2012
