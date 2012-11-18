Celegorm

Music Icon

Celegorm
Celegorm
  • Save
Music Icon ios apple iphone ipad note music player orange milky sound icon light china clean celegorm
Download color palette

The original music icon on iOS looks terrible, so i decided to make my own one, just for fun. Hope you guys like it :D

View all tags
Posted on Nov 18, 2012
Celegorm
Celegorm

More by Celegorm

View profile
    • Like