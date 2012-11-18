Jennifer Cook

Nihil Semper Floret

Nihil Semper Floret illustration typography hand-lettering
First attempt ever at handlettering + scanning into Illustrator. For my own practice only. I need some other trained eyes to help me out!

Posted on Nov 18, 2012
