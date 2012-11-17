Jesse Penico

[GIF] Loved

Jesse Penico
Jesse Penico
  • Save
[GIF] Loved typography type hand-drawn type hand pen brush brush pen ink love loved script cursive
Download color palette

Some hand-drawn lettering done for a project I'm working on. Drawn with a brush pen. Any favorites?

View all tags
Posted on Nov 17, 2012
Jesse Penico
Jesse Penico
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jesse Penico

View profile
    • Like