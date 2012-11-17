Lee Munroe

To-Do List App Icon

Lee Munroe
Lee Munroe
  • Save
To-Do List App Icon todo list task icon check tick
Download color palette

Started making a to-do list app to learn some stuff. Thought I'd productise it.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 17, 2012
Lee Munroe
Lee Munroe
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Lee Munroe

View profile
    • Like