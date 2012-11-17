Dawson Vosburg

To Be a Person

Dawson Vosburg
Dawson Vosburg
  • Save
To Be a Person calligraphy lettering screenprint poster script typography vintage texture
Download color palette

Working on a poster based on the quote, "To be a person is to have a story to tell." Love it so far.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 17, 2012
Dawson Vosburg
Dawson Vosburg

More by Dawson Vosburg

View profile
    • Like