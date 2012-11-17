Zahir Ramos

Light Switch Icon v2

Zahir Ramos
Zahir Ramos
Hire Me
  • Save
Light Switch Icon v2 3d icon illusration ios app glow
Download color palette

I took @Erik Deiner 's suggestion and fixed the right switch, looks much better now. @2x size available

View all tags
Posted on Nov 17, 2012
Zahir Ramos
Zahir Ramos
Creative Director / UI Designer @ableton. Formerly @frameio
Hire Me

More by Zahir Ramos

View profile
    • Like