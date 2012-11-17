Tibor Lovas

Switch2

Tibor Lovas
Tibor Lovas
Hire Me
  • Save
Switch2 switch button bright clean touchable
Download color palette

I made any corrections, first of all I've optimized the switch for touch interafaces. Now I believe it feels much more like a touchable UI.

3533052576a2e52c492ef47461f97acc
Rebound of
Switch
By Tibor Lovas
View all tags
Posted on Nov 17, 2012
Tibor Lovas
Tibor Lovas
Driving Innovation by Questioning the Status Quo
Hire Me

More by Tibor Lovas

View profile
    • Like