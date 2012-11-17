Mark Riggan

Retro Signup retro vintage signup button website
Quick shot of a side project I'm working on. Wanted to take a retro/vintage style and apply it. This is part of the feature on the homepage comp.

I'll post more shots as I develop further.

Posted on Nov 17, 2012
Pixels, Code, and Lots of Video Games.
