LB

'Murica, the Puerto Rico Edition

LB
LB
  • Save
'Murica, the Puerto Rico Edition 51 stars flan murica puerto rico usa
Download color palette

Inspired by Linevoy's use of the QR tag, this one uses a Microsoft Tag. It is actually scannable as is, and links back to this page...which has the tag, which links to this page. *INCEPTION*

Us flag
Rebound of
Playoff - 51 Stars?
By Jim Silverman
View all tags
Posted on Nov 17, 2012
LB
LB

More by LB

View profile
    • Like