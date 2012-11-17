Balderdash

About us | first graphic

Balderdash
Balderdash
  • Save
About us | first graphic balderdash teaser trees simplistic blue gray unique balderdash design
Download color palette

Altered for dribbble's use, this is one of the slides we have representing what we're about. Our beautiful blue color really gives the entire piece a very awesome look and feel and the simplistic style of the trees really captures the website's style.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 17, 2012
Balderdash
Balderdash

More by Balderdash

View profile
    • Like