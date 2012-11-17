🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Game for Milk.
Protect your glass of milk from attack kitties while balancing it to keep from spilling. Use your camera to go for a walk, get a bit of exercise, and get distance points, or choose to sit back and play casual mode.
Try it out, love suggestions as we work on updates:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/milk-vs-cats/id572178100?mt=8