Milk vs Cats

Game for Milk.

Protect your glass of milk from attack kitties while balancing it to keep from spilling. Use your camera to go for a walk, get a bit of exercise, and get distance points, or choose to sit back and play casual mode.

Try it out, love suggestions as we work on updates:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/milk-vs-cats/id572178100?mt=8

Posted on Nov 17, 2012
