BiraFM v2 Minified

BiraFM v2 Minified beer retro radio design player music web design
Hello dribbble! I gave a thought on what my first shot should be and this has come up. Currently I'm redesigning our music website, Bira FM* (bira=beer in turkish :) ), which has an old fashioned radio/room concept, so I've created a minified version of the new radio design, just for fun. Cheers!
*BiraFM: http://www.bira.fm

Posted on Nov 17, 2012
