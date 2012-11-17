Fred Carriedo

Conversations Game Piece

Conversations Game Piece design emblem occult ritual visual association craft brotherhood all seeing eye book stamp freemasons society
Package design 3 project. A book game revealing graphic designers as the secret society of freemasons to enforce our cult like behavior of being obsessed with type, craft, and visual design in a way that no one outside our field understands.

