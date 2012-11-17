marcus gosling

Work.com launch hoodies

marcus gosling
marcus gosling
  • Save
Work.com launch hoodies workdotcom hoodie reflective
Download color palette

Limited edition schwag for the awesome team that built and launched Work.com. It uses super bright 3M retro-reflective heat-applied film with a day-glo orange film overlaid - the suppliers had not heard of anyone trying that before ... but it worked great.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 17, 2012
marcus gosling
marcus gosling

More by marcus gosling

View profile
    • Like