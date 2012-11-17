Farid Sabitov

Logo for "Вольница" + free logo PSD

Logo for "Вольница"
I quickly made ​​a logo for the group in Vkontakte

If you like, you can download a free PSD) A gift from me)
http://fsproduction.com/upl/VolLogo.psd

Enjoy my friends and have a great time;)
Special thanks for the comments!)

Posted on Nov 17, 2012
