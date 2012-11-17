Ruby Bacanovic

GEOARH logo

Ruby Bacanovic
Ruby Bacanovic
Hire Me
  • Save
GEOARH logo logo design logo design graphic design branding identity architecture
Download color palette

Working on a few logo-ideas for Geoarh.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 17, 2012
Ruby Bacanovic
Ruby Bacanovic
Brand & Digital Designer. Available for new projects.
Hire Me

More by Ruby Bacanovic

View profile
    • Like