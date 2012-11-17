Fred Carriedo

The Graphic Association of the Visual Craft

The Graphic Association of the Visual Craft freemason occult association design graphic visual emblem prefect square compas trademark society book cover ritual secret brotherhood
Package design 3 project. A book game revealing graphic designers as the secret society of freemasons to enforce our cult like behavior of being obsessed with type, craft, and visual design in a way that no one outside our field understands.

