vian peanu

Uxie

vian peanu
vian peanu
  • Save
Uxie type typography lettering font alphabet typeface layered
Download color palette

UXIE - an inline bold condensed layered sans alphabet. You can check it on my behance — http://bit.ly/T7YaKq

View all tags
Posted on Nov 17, 2012
vian peanu
vian peanu

More by vian peanu

View profile
    • Like